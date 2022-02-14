Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Will Announce Earnings of $2.53 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) will post $2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bank of Montreal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.62. Bank of Montreal posted earnings per share of $2.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will report full-year earnings of $10.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.72 to $10.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.33 to $11.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bank of Montreal.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. Scotiabank cut Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$146.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.67.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 138.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265,000 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 76.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,752,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,609 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $215,953,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter worth $75,641,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 9.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,365,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,193,000 after acquiring an additional 531,070 shares during the period. 40.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMO stock opened at $118.17 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.13. The stock has a market cap of $76.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $75.89 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $1.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is presently 45.44%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

