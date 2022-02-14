Brokerages Expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.01. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow a.k.a. Brands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.10.

In other news, major shareholder Trading Pty Ltd. Beard acquired 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $287,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $3,865,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $2,454,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AKA opened at $7.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.02. a.k.a. Brands has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.32.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

