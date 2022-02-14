Brokerages Expect a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) will report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for a.k.a. Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.01. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow a.k.a. Brands.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, a.k.a. Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.10.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKA. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $3,865,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the third quarter worth about $2,454,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE AKA opened at $7.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.02. a.k.a. Brands has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.32.
a.k.a. Brands Company Profile
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
