Short Interest in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Rises By 92.2%

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, an increase of 92.2% from the January 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTIQ. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 68.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,848 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 211.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 151,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 103,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. 54.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTIQ stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

