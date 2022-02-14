Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Short Interest Down 50.0% in January

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Wayside Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $376,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 385,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,374,000 after purchasing an additional 170,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 26,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WSTG opened at $30.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.17. Wayside Technology Group has a 1-year low of $19.98 and a 1-year high of $36.69. The stock has a market cap of $134.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

