Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.46.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $141.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $117.26 and a 12-month high of $169.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.95.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $462.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.05 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

In other news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $576,698,000 after purchasing an additional 84,123 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 26.3% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,822,000 after buying an additional 376,526 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,701,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eagle Materials by 6.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,278,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,650,000 after buying an additional 77,074 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Eagle Materials by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,715 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,578,000 after buying an additional 100,111 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.