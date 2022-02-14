GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at CIBC

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

GFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GFL Environmental from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities raised GFL Environmental from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.41.

GFL opened at $30.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.29. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $27.89 and a 52 week high of $43.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -1.88%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

