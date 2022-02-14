Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.50.

IPG opened at $34.94 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.59.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.44% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 13,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

