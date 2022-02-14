Truist Financial Trims HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Target Price to $700.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $900.00 to $700.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen raised shares of HubSpot from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $600.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $756.83.

HUBS opened at $544.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $569.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $671.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of -328.27 and a beta of 1.72. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $403.00 and a 1-year high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $369.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HubSpot will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $525,455.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $9,581,184.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,738 shares of company stock valued at $45,023,465 in the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in HubSpot by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

