Grindrod Shipping (GRIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect Grindrod Shipping to post earnings of $2.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.33 million. On average, analysts expect Grindrod Shipping to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIN opened at $19.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.17. Grindrod Shipping has a 12-month low of $4.99 and a 12-month high of $21.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 25,408.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 56,092 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter worth $1,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Grindrod Shipping in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

