Head-To-Head Contrast: Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) versus Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO)

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) and Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ballard Power Systems and Fusion Fuel Green’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ballard Power Systems $103.88 million 26.57 -$51.38 million ($0.28) -33.11 Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A -$235.14 million N/A N/A

Ballard Power Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Fusion Fuel Green.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ballard Power Systems and Fusion Fuel Green, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ballard Power Systems 3 13 5 0 2.10 Fusion Fuel Green 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ballard Power Systems presently has a consensus target price of $19.35, indicating a potential upside of 108.77%. Fusion Fuel Green has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 330.29%. Given Fusion Fuel Green’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fusion Fuel Green is more favorable than Ballard Power Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Ballard Power Systems has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fusion Fuel Green has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ballard Power Systems and Fusion Fuel Green’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ballard Power Systems -88.24% -6.71% -6.32% Fusion Fuel Green N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.4% of Ballard Power Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.7% of Fusion Fuel Green shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fusion Fuel Green beats Ballard Power Systems on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

