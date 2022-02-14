Contrasting Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) and SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX)

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) and SCWorx (NASDAQ:WORX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.7% of Vivid Seats shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of SCWorx shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of SCWorx shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Vivid Seats and SCWorx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivid Seats N/A N/A N/A SCWorx -55.84% -47.92% -26.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vivid Seats and SCWorx’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivid Seats N/A N/A -$17.62 million N/A N/A SCWorx $5.21 million 2.37 -$7.40 million N/A N/A

SCWorx has higher revenue and earnings than Vivid Seats.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vivid Seats and SCWorx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivid Seats 0 1 5 0 2.83 SCWorx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vivid Seats presently has a consensus price target of $15.20, suggesting a potential upside of 42.32%. Given Vivid Seats’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vivid Seats is more favorable than SCWorx.

Summary

Vivid Seats beats SCWorx on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivid Seats

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

About SCWorx

SCWorx Corp. develops software for healthcare providers. It provides data normalization, application interoperability and big data analytics. The company was founded by Marc S. Schessel in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

