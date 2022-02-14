Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) to report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Kura Sushi USA posted earnings of ($0.78) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.33). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRUS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.90 and its 200-day moving average is $53.72. The firm has a market cap of $476.47 million, a P/E ratio of -83.15 and a beta of 2.30. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $85.62.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

