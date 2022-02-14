Analysts Anticipate EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Announce $0.99 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.05. EPR Properties reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 330.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EPR Properties.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

In other news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.2% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPR opened at $44.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.72, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.76. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 2,307.87%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EPR Properties (EPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.