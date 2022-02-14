Analysts Anticipate EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Announce $0.99 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report earnings per share of $0.99 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.05. EPR Properties reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 330.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $3.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow EPR Properties.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. TheStreet upgraded EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 6.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 3.2% in the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 79.0% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 4.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.
NYSE EPR opened at $44.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.72, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.76. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.20 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is presently 2,307.87%.
About EPR Properties
EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.
