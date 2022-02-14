Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Cut to “Hold” at Edward Jones

Edward Jones downgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $208.68.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $164.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Texas Instruments has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $202.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.10.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.69%.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 2,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $350,282.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,601 shares of company stock worth $6,987,383. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.