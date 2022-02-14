Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $125.00 at Piper Sandler

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NET. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.93.
Shares of NET stock opened at $104.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.31. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.88 and a beta of 0.53.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare Company Profile
CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cloudflare (NET)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.