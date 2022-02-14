Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Raised to $125.00 at Piper Sandler

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NET. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.93.

Shares of NET stock opened at $104.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.31. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.88 and a beta of 0.53.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total transaction of $3,249,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.70, for a total transaction of $11,089,904.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 595,355 shares of company stock worth $87,580,294. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

