Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Lowered to “Neutral” at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $46.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Enova International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enova International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.20.

ENVA opened at $44.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 15.90 and a quick ratio of 15.90. Enova International has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $47.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.01.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.47. Enova International had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Enova International will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $300,038.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total transaction of $62,848.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,704 shares of company stock worth $1,018,354 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENVA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Enova International by 1,525.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Enova International during the third quarter worth $242,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Enova International by 106,500.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Enova International by 3.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Enova International by 218.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc engages in the provision of online financial services. Its products and services include short-term consumer loan, line of credit accounts, instalment loans, receivables purchase agreements, credit services organization program, bank program, and decision management platform-as-a-service & analytics-as-a-service.

