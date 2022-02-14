Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRTS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.19.

SRTS stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $135.43 million, a P/E ratio of -407.50 and a beta of 0.46. Sensus Healthcare has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sensus Healthcare news, EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 22,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $176,763.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 21,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $170,834.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,668 shares of company stock valued at $670,220 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

