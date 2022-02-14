BTIG Research Lowers Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $65.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.03.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE UBER opened at $35.29 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.81 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 15,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 36,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,498 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,925 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.