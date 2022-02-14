BTIG Research Lowers Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $65.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.
UBER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.03.
NYSE UBER opened at $35.29 on Thursday. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.81 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.85.
About Uber Technologies
Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.
