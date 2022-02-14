Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Short Interest Update

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,300 shares, a growth of 308.9% from the January 15th total of 276,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,786,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:PQEFF opened at $0.38 on Monday. Petroteq Energy has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.02 million, a P/E ratio of -37.69 and a beta of 2.62.
About Petroteq Energy
