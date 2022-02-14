Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Short Interest Update

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,300 shares, a growth of 308.9% from the January 15th total of 276,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,786,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PQEFF opened at $0.38 on Monday. Petroteq Energy has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.02 million, a P/E ratio of -37.69 and a beta of 2.62.

Get Petroteq Energy alerts:

About Petroteq Energy

Petroteq Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and implementation of proprietary oil sands mining. It specializes in oil production with ancillary offerings in mining, and sand remediation. It operates through the Oil Extraction and Mining Operations segments. The Oil Extraction segment focuses on the commencement of commercial production and will generate revenue from the sale of hydrocarbon products to third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.