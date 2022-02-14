StockNews.com Downgrades Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Baxter International from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.91.
Shares of BAX stock opened at $85.91 on Friday. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $73.12 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.24 and its 200-day moving average is $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.37.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.
About Baxter International
Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.
