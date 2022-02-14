Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Raised to $172.00 at Guggenheim

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target lifted by Guggenheim from $165.00 to $172.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DIS. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie cut their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $192.62.

DIS opened at $149.47 on Thursday. Walt Disney has a one year low of $129.26 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.34 and its 200-day moving average is $164.14. The company has a market capitalization of $271.69 billion, a PE ratio of 137.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,036,444,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 15,362.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,094 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,401,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1,733.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $258,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,972 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

