CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Citigroup

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CCC Intelligent Solutions from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.33.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

CCC Intelligent Solutions stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCCS. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29,971.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter worth about $196,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.