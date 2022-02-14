Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Short Interest Up 328.3% in January

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, an increase of 328.3% from the January 15th total of 863,800 shares. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

In other news, major shareholder Gates Frontier, Llc sold 1,268,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $304,468.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XCUR. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Exicure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. bought a new stake in Exicure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Prosight Management LP raised its stake in Exicure by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 5,125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Exicure by 1,592.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 942,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 886,786 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its position in shares of Exicure by 1,189.7% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 273,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 252,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XCUR opened at $0.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. Exicure has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.72.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Exicure had a negative return on equity of 155.30% and a negative net margin of 1,318.75%. The firm had revenue of ($3.68) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Analysts expect that Exicure will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XCUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exicure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Chardan Capital cut shares of Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th.

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

