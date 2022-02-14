Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 342.9% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $18.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.21 million, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $120.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 203.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

