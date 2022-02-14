Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,800 shares, an increase of 342.9% from the January 15th total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ MGIC opened at $18.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $25.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.21 million, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $120.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.
About Magic Software Enterprises
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.