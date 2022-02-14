Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $263.83.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $229.08 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a 1-year low of $143.88 and a 1-year high of $250.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.25. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

