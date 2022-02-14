Financial Survey: First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) versus BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI)

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) and BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.3% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First Watch Restaurant Group and BurgerFi International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Watch Restaurant Group 0 1 9 0 2.90 BurgerFi International 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Watch Restaurant Group presently has a consensus price target of $25.55, indicating a potential upside of 55.70%. BurgerFi International has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.69%. Given BurgerFi International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Profitability

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and BurgerFi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Watch Restaurant Group N/A N/A N/A BurgerFi International 3.96% -1.67% -1.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Watch Restaurant Group and BurgerFi International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Watch Restaurant Group $342.39 million 2.83 -$49.68 million N/A N/A BurgerFi International $34.28 million 3.16 $5.96 million N/A N/A

BurgerFi International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Watch Restaurant Group.

Summary

BurgerFi International beats First Watch Restaurant Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

