Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:HVT opened at $29.08 on Monday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $518.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Haverty Furniture Companies worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Cos., Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides a selection of products and styles and various brands carried furniture. The firm offers the bedding product lines, which include sealy, serta, stearns, foster and tempur pedic. It also provides financing through an internal revolving charge credit plan, as well as a third party finance company.

