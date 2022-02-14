$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Eldorado Gold posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eldorado Gold.

EGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

NYSE EGO opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.28 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $13.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGO. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 22,306,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,605 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,703,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,091,000 after buying an additional 387,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after buying an additional 143,736 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1,952.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,082,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,995,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,153,000 after purchasing an additional 307,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.43% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

