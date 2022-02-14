Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) will report earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. Duke Energy posted earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.58%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DUK. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,815 shares of company stock valued at $277,752. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,113,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,183,304,000 after buying an additional 1,152,984 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,371,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,788,051,000 after buying an additional 338,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,219,000 after buying an additional 393,044 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,794,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,448,000 after buying an additional 41,931 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,119,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $900,272,000 after buying an additional 24,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK opened at $99.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $85.56 and a 1 year high of $108.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.64. The firm has a market cap of $76.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

