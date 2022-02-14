Eversource Energy (ES) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ES opened at $84.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.98. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $76.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.14.

In related news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total transaction of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

