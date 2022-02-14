Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics with rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Forma Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is based in Watertown, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on FMTX. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Forma Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.20.

NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 0.02. Forma Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $42.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.06.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 13.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 8.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

