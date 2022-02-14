StockNews.com Lowers Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.11.

MRCY stock opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.13. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.81, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,163,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,232,000 after purchasing an additional 89,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

