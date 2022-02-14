StockNews.com Lowers Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a sector perform rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.11.
MRCY stock opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.13. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $79.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.81, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 1,506 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $74,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,163,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,232,000 after purchasing an additional 89,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.
Mercury Systems Company Profile
Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.
