StockNews.com Lowers Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.
Several other analysts have also commented on BSRR. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Sierra Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $26.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $411.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Sierra Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.40 and a 52-week high of $29.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.62.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 32.86%.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 37.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 35.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 188,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after purchasing an additional 49,907 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 12.4% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 89,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.
About Sierra Bancorp
Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.
