JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $132.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.70.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

RARE opened at $72.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $62.37 and a twelve month high of $155.76.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($0.47). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. The company had revenue of $83.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $109,859.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 27.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.