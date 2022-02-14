Daiwa Capital Markets Upgrades American Express (NYSE:AXP) to “Buy”

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has $215.00 price objective on the payment services company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $190.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AXP. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $188.44.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $191.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.07. American Express has a 12-month low of $126.07 and a 12-month high of $198.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 139,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.82, for a total value of $27,536,889.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,467 shares of company stock valued at $85,217,026. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

