Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Target Price to C$7.60

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ACB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.98.
Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $891.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36.
About Aurora Cannabis
Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.
