Cantor Fitzgerald Trims Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Target Price to C$7.60

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) had its price target reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald from C$10.75 to C$7.60 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ACB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.98.

Shares of NYSE:ACB opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The stock has a market cap of $891.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 237,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 10.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

