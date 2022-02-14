Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Upgraded by Nordea Equity Research to Buy

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Huhtamäki Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Huhtamäki Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS:HOYFF opened at $43.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average of $44.65. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 52 week low of $43.47 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

HuhtamÃ¤ki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huhtamäki Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.