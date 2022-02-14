Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Downgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

DLVHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €139.00 ($159.77) to €137.00 ($157.47) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Delivery Hero from €150.00 ($172.41) to €140.00 ($160.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €174.00 ($200.00) to €171.00 ($196.55) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Delivery Hero from €160.00 ($183.91) to €153.00 ($175.86) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLVHF opened at $46.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.83. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of $46.35 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00.

Delivery Hero SE is a holding company, which engages in the operation of online food ordering portals. It develops an online platform, providing users with information on local restaurants and their delivery services. The firm offers consumers access to online menu cards, order placement, and payment processing applications.

