Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) PT Raised to $98.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) had its price target boosted by Macquarie from $85.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omnicom Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.75.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $84.80 on Thursday. Omnicom Group has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 17,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headinvest LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

