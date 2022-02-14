Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) PT Lowered to $170.00 at HC Wainwright

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its price objective decreased by HC Wainwright from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Seagen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $178.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $196.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.36.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $125.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.17. Seagen has a 52 week low of $118.00 and a 52 week high of $192.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.77 and a beta of 0.77.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total transaction of $51,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 301,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $48,330,516.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,789 shares of company stock worth $63,582,891 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

