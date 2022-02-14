AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AlloVir, Inc. is a late clinical-stage cell therapy company which focus on restoring natural immunity against life-threatening viral diseases. AlloVir, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get AlloVir alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ALVR. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AlloVir in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on AlloVir from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:ALVR opened at $8.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74. AlloVir has a 52 week low of $6.83 and a 52 week high of $43.97.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.21). Analysts expect that AlloVir will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Beek Jeroen B. Van sold 4,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $40,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ercem Atillasoy sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total value of $38,225.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,958 shares of company stock worth $229,613. 55.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALVR. GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in AlloVir in the third quarter worth $11,941,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AlloVir by 61.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 804,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,883,000 after purchasing an additional 306,124 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in AlloVir in the third quarter worth $6,716,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 20.8% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,425,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,147,000 after acquiring an additional 245,951 shares during the period. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 653.6% during the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 263,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 228,425 shares during the period. 39.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AlloVir (ALVR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AlloVir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlloVir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.