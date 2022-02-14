Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target Raised to C$217.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from C$199.00 to C$217.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IFCZF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$198.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$212.00 to C$209.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.00.

IFCZF stock opened at $145.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.17. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of $112.63 and a fifty-two week high of $148.41.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

