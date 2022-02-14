OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) PT Lowered to C$3.00

OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from $3.25 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$4.75 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.01.

Shares of OCANF stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. OceanaGold has a 1-year low of $1.37 and a 1-year high of $2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.78.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

