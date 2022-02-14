Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Given New C$36.00 Price Target at CIBC

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.50.

Get Saputo alerts:

SAPIF stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. Saputo has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $35.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.86.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.