Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) PT Raised to C$126.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TMTNF. CIBC increased their target price on Toromont Industries from C$109.00 to C$113.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$119.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toromont Industries currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $90.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.08. Toromont Industries has a one year low of $70.58 and a one year high of $91.40.

Toromont Industries Ltd. engages in the distribution of construction equipment, power systems, and refrigeration systems. It operates through the Equipment Group and CIMCO segments. The Equipment Group segment comprises of Toromont CAT, Battlefield, Sitech, and AgWest. The CIMCO segment relates in the design, engineering, fabrication, installation, and after-sale support of refrigeration systems in industrial and recreational markets.

