$10.13 Million in Sales Expected for Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to post sales of $10.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $14.27 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year sales of $36.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.70 million to $50.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $44.88 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $92.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Roivant Sciences.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million.

ROIV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

Roivant Sciences stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $11,694,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $6,967,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

