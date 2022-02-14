$10.13 Million in Sales Expected for Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) to post sales of $10.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $14.27 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, February 14th.
On average, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year sales of $36.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.70 million to $50.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $44.88 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $92.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Roivant Sciences.
Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million.
Roivant Sciences stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.50. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $11,694,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $6,967,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,697,000. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 4.25% of the company’s stock.
Roivant Sciences Company Profile
Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
