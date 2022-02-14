Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BSM opened at $12.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 1.27. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. This is an increase from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 370.37%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 115.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 441,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after purchasing an additional 22,046 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares during the period. 15.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.65.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

