Head to Head Analysis: Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) vs. Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH)

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) and Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Fanhua and Ryan Specialty Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fanhua 8.66% 15.62% 9.94% Ryan Specialty Group 1.46% 104.08% 2.60%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Fanhua and Ryan Specialty Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fanhua 0 0 0 0 N/A Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56

Ryan Specialty Group has a consensus price target of $36.88, indicating a potential downside of 5.86%. Given Ryan Specialty Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ryan Specialty Group is more favorable than Fanhua.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.7% of Fanhua shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Ryan Specialty Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fanhua and Ryan Specialty Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fanhua $500.86 million 0.70 $41.11 million $0.82 7.96 Ryan Specialty Group $1.02 billion 4.23 $68.10 million N/A N/A

Ryan Specialty Group has higher revenue and earnings than Fanhua.

Summary

Ryan Specialty Group beats Fanhua on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fanhua Company Profile

Fanhua, Inc. engages in the provision of online-to-offline financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Insurance Agency, Insurance Brokerage, and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment comprises of property and casualty insurance products as well as life insurance products. The Insurance Brokerage segment markets and sells commercial lines of property and casualty insurance products; group life insurance products; liability; insurance products; and credit insurance products to corporate clients. The Claims Adjusting segment provides claims adjusting services to self-insured entities or insurance companies. The company was founded by Yin An Hu and Qiu Ping Lai in 1998 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Ryan Specialty Group Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

