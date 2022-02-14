QuantumScape (QS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE QS opened at $15.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 10.22. QuantumScape has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a current ratio of 42.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.46 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on QuantumScape from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 376,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $10,992,602.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $7,365,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,413,849 shares of company stock valued at $34,295,579 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in QuantumScape by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after purchasing an additional 225,361 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in QuantumScape by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. 21.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

