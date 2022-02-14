Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $387.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.80 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 35.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Golden Ocean Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GOGL stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.54. Golden Ocean Group has a 1 year low of $5.60 and a 1 year high of $12.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 29.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 187.85%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Golden Ocean Group stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 142.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,227 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Golden Ocean Group worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.88.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

